The actor's previous romantic outing was the successful Hometown Cha Cha Cha
K-drama lovers, grab your calendars — Can This Love Be Translated? is finally dropping next year.
On December 10, Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung’s highly anticipated romance drama unveiled a fresh poster, officially stamping its premiere date: January 16, 2026.
The series follows multilingual interpreter Ju Ho Jin (Kim Seon-ho), who probably dreams in four languages, and global superstar Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung), who dreams in… well, paparazzi flashes. Their strictly-professional partnership, of course, goes delightfully off-script — spiraling into a romance full of miscommunication, translation mishaps, and heart-flutters you can’t subtitle.
Considering it has been a while since we have seen Kim Seon-ho in the romcom roles, fans are already excited, with many tweeting and saving that the real K-Drama romcom king is back. He's here to save 2026, as one noted.
Behind the scenes, the drama is powered by the legendary Hong sisters (the queens behind Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna, The Greatest Love, Master’s Sun) and director Yoo Young Eun of Bloody Heart. So yes, expect chaos, charm, and tears on demand.
The new poster teases Ju Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee sharing subtle glances, each wearing earphones and receivers — because who doesn’t fall in love while mic’d up? Add the drama’s title scribbled with “love” in multiple languages, and it’s clear: this romance is ready to go global.
January 16 can’t come fast enough.
