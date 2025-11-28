The show has been praised for returning to the fluffy K-drama landscape that fans missed
SBS’s runaway hit Dynamite Kiss is proving itself the rom-com people have been begging for. The drama starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin continues to dominate the weekday slot, and its latest episode is only fueling the hype.
According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of Dynamite Kiss, aired on November 27, maintained a nationwide average rating of 5.9%—holding steady from the night before and once again claiming the title of most-watched Thursday miniseries. As the show enters the second half of its run, the momentum is only getting stronger.
Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) is the sharp, infuriatingly calm leader of the Mother TF team at a baby products company. His life is flipped upside down when Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin)—a new hire who lied about being married to secure the job—kisses him in a moment of panic. Caught between truth and survival, Da Rim is desperate to keep her job, while Ji Hyuk finds himself falling for the woman he believes is married.
There's the secretly lovestruck photographer Kim Seon Woo (Kim Mu Jun) and bold heiress Yoo Ha Young (Woo Da Vi), and viewers have found themselves in a chaotic, love square that’s becoming messier by the episode.
The show has been widely praised for delivering what many feel has been missing from the K-drama landscape lately: a classic fluffy rom-com with crackling chemistry, no dark murder subplots, and an irresistibly charming male lead.
Fan reactions say it all:
“After a long time we’re having a PROPER fluffy ROM-COM with a chaebol ML. I am so ready for this! Please remain fluffy till the end!”
“The chemistry is insane already
“I started watching for the plot but now I can’t stop thinking about Jang Ki Yong. His charm is on another level.”
“In the mood for a lighthearted predictable romcom and this fits perfectly.”
Even the pacing is earning praise:
“It’s only episode 5 but the story is still fast and never boring. The comedy is carrying me through the chaos.”
Episodes 5 and 6 escalated into full rom-com chaos: messy misunderstandings, sweet gestures, and a kiss seen by the wrong person at the worst possible moment.
Fans are bracing for impact:
Ji Hyuk knows Da Rim kissed Seon Woo (without knowing it was fake), and emotions are spiraling.
Seon Woo confessed his real feelings, making the love square even more complicated.
Ha Young and Seon Woo’s budding chemistry is stealing hearts, with many hoping it turns into a real pairing.
Everyone is waiting for the moment Ji Hyuk learns Da Rim isn’t actually married—and many are predicting drama and fireworks.
As one viewer perfectly summed it up:
“Our poor Ji Hyuk is fighting for his life while fake-married Da Rim is juggling lies on lies. This is premium chaos and I’m HERE for it.”
