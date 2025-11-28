Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) is the sharp, infuriatingly calm leader of the Mother TF team at a baby products company. His life is flipped upside down when Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin)—a new hire who lied about being married to secure the job—kisses him in a moment of panic. Caught between truth and survival, Da Rim is desperate to keep her job, while Ji Hyuk finds himself falling for the woman he believes is married.