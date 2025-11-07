5 K-drama couples who wouldn't survive a week in real life: The Doctors to the K2

Ah, the classic tale of confusion and bizarre decisions. But we love it, because well, hello Song Kang and Han So-hee for bringing such complicated, messy emotions to the fore. The two play college students, who are deeply attracted to each other, but also wish to keep their options open...or at least Song Kang's Ja-eon does. The two find their way back to each other after much heartache, and the series ends with Na-bi saying that it might just be a wrong decision but....Nevertheless. But, one week in real life with this couple and someone would have stormed off, because honestly, who can handle that level of indecision and drama daily?