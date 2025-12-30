GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

When Life Gives You Tangerines crowned best K-Drama of 2025, Lee Jun-ho triumphs at APAN Star Awards

Lee Jun-ho, Hyeri were among the stars who won several awards last night

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a family across three generations, battling hardships and yet, making the most of what they have
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a family across three generations, battling hardships and yet, making the most of what they have
Netflix

When Life Gives You Tangerines continues to sweep awards, and who is really surprised?

The 2025 APAN Star Awards lit up Seoul on December 29 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), and this year, the spotlight was on IU and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only integrated drama awards, celebrating content across broadcast, cable, OTT, and web dramas. Any drama that aired between November 2024 and October 2025 was eligible, and the results are well-deserved.

Big wins for When Life Gives You Tangerines

  • Daesang (Grand Prize): IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

  • Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines

  • Best Director: Kim Won Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Writing honors

  • Best Writer: Jang Hyun (Typhoon Family)

Top Excellence Awards

Mid-Length drama

  • Male: Lee Junho (Typhoon Family)

  • Female: Cha Joo Young (The Queen Who Crowns)

Long-Form drama

  • Male: Ahn Jae Wook (For Eagle Brothers)

  • Female: Uhm Ji Won (For Eagle Brothers)

Excellence Awards

Mid-Length drama

  • Male: Lee Jun Young (When Life Gives You Tangerines, Pump Up the Healthy Love)

  • Female: Shin Ye Eun (The Murky Stream, A Hundred Memories)

Long-Form drama

  • Male: Seo Ha Joon (The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun)

  • Female: Park Eun Hye (Marie and Her Three Daddies)

Special Drama Acting Awards

  • Best Short Drama Actor: Jung Gun Joo (2024 KBS Drama Special – The Road in Between)

  • Best Web Drama Actor: Kim Ki Hyun (No MZ for Old Men)

  • Best Web Drama Actress: Park Ha Sun (Useless Love, Psychopath Yeo Sun Jung)

Male Acting Award: Ko Kyu Phil (Genie, Make A Wish, Twelve), Yoon Kyung Ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Female Acting Award: Kim Shin Rok (Undercover High School, Tastefully Yours), Oh Na Ra (Villains Everywhere, The Nice Guy)

Rising stars

  • Best New Actor: Kang You Seok (Resident Playbook), Lee Chae Min (Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Crushology 101)

  • Best New Actress: Ha Young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Face Me), Hong Hwa Yeon (Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, I Am A Running Mate)

  • Best Young Actor: Lee Cheon Mu (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

  • Best Young Actress: Kim Tae Yeon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Idol and popularity highlights

  • Idol Champ Best OST Award: Lim Young Woong – “Heavenly Ever After” (Heavenly Ever After)

  • Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actor): Lee Junho

  • Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actress): Kim Hye Yoon

  • Idol Champ Global Star Award: Lee Junho

  • Idol Champ Best Entertainer: Cha Eun Woo

Global and Iconic Honors

  • KS Autoplan Asia Star Award: Jin Young, Chung Su Bin

  • KS Autoplan Icon Award: Han Ji Eun

  • Global Influencer Award (Overseas): DADA, HUIHUI

  • Global Influencer Award (Domestic): KIMPRO, Yu Baekhap, Park Il Seo

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-yoon starred in Lovely Runner, a time-travelling drama, which

5 K-Dramas that are a warm bowl of comfort

4m read
Kim Seon-ho made a cameo in IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines

The Kim Seon-ho story: How he won 2025 with one cameo

4m read
Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, urged the young winners to uphold values, integrity and digital responsibility during the event.

680 youth honoured at Sheikh Sultan Award ceremony

3m read
Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha in Typhoon Family.

Kim Min-ha on filming romance with Lee Jun-ho

2m read