K-Drama Rewind, Rain or Shine: Lee Jun-ho and Won Jin-ah hit a raw nerve in this brutal tale of love and grief

Yet, trauma has this vicious way of rearing its ugly head, especially for Moon-soo, as she starts remembering more details from the incident, which is deeply tied to Gang Doo. In one of the most painful episodes of the series, she tries to leave his house quickly after an uneasy discovery, and he, confused, tries to hold her back. It’s possibly one of Jun-ho’s best performances, as his expression ranges from confusion to fear. “You’re being strange. Please don’t go,” he says, before confessing his love to her immediately.