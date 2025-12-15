Beginner’s luck! Chinese expat in Dubai wins Dh100K Big Ticket on first try

Lin Zhao, a 40-year-old homemaker and part-time property agent, gets lucky
Beginner’s luck struck big time as a Chinese expat in Dubai bagged Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket Series Draw No. 281 on her very first try.
Fortune smiled on Lin Zhao, a 40-year-old homemaker and part-time property agent, who has been calling Dubai home for the past 17 years.
Inspired by her husband and a friend who had previously won the Big Ticket grand prize, Lin decided to take a chance.
It turned out to be a life-changing decision.
“One of my husband’s friends had actually won the grand prize in Big Ticket, and when he told me about it, I decided to try my luck.”
Luck was clearly on her side.
During the live draw, hosts Bouchra and Richard were visibly thrilled as they picked a winning ticket of a Chinese expat – a rare moment in Big Ticket history.
“You will never guess this nationality,” Bouchra teased Richard before flashing the ticket and greeting the winner with a cheerful ‘Ni hao.’
“Possibly our first ever winner from China as well,” Richard noted, as Lin’s ticket number 095383 was announced.
For Lin, the win still feels surreal.
“This was the first time I purchased a ticket, and to my surprise, I won,” she said, still buzzing with excitement.
The disbelief continued even after the winning call.
“When I first received the winning call, it didn’t feel real. Then I received the email and watched the YouTube livestream, and that’s when it finally hit me, I had truly won. It’s an unbelievable feeling that’s hard to explain.”
Sharing the news brought even more joy and a few laughs.
“I even shared the news with my friends, and they all thought I was joking,” she said.
With her Dh100,000 windfall, Lin plans to invest in her children’s education but she’s not stopping there.
“I will definitely continue purchasing tickets,” she added.
