Solo winner: Indian expat in Dubai wins Dh100K Big Ticket after years of trying

Vinayagam has called Dubai home for the past two decades, and for the last four to five years, he has faithfully been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month – always believing his moment would come.

That faith turned into fortune in December. And when show host Richard called to deliver the life-changing news, the usually calm expat could only manage a stunned, “Ok, thank you very much,” still processing the magnitude of what had just happened. Asked whether he shared the ticket with anyone, Vinayagam was quick to clarify that he had bought it solo. “No, I bought it alone,” he said.