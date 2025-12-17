After 30 years in Dubai, Indian expat wins Big Ticket – without planning to buy it

After 15 years of persistence, an Indian expat in Dubai has finally struck gold with Big Ticket proving that patience really does pay off.

Ritesh Dhanak, a 52-year-old computer teacher from Gujarat, has been living in Dubai with his family for three decades. And for the past 15 years, he has regularly tried his luck with Big Ticket, usually pooling in with friends. This time was no different – for the result: he won Dh100,000 in the weekly e-draw.