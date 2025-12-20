Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket – for the second time

Sanil Kumar, a 40-year-old accountant, has been trying his luck for five years
Dreams do come true in Dubai… twice!
Sanil Kumar, a 40-year-old accountant from Kerala, is over the moon after winning Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket draw – for the second time.
The long-time Dubai resident, who has called the city home with his family for 15 years, first got lucky last year in the weekly e-draw with the same cash prize of Dh100,000. Now, luck has struck again through a consolation prize, making him a double winner in the popular promotion.
Sanil, who has been buying Big Ticket tickets consistently for the past five years, usually plays with a group of colleagues. His latest win will be shared with his team of 10 friends, making the celebration a group affair.
“I was really happy when I received the winning call,” Sanil said, beaming.
“Since we all bought the ticket together, I haven’t made any personal plans for my share yet, but this win means a lot to all of us.”
Undeterred by his success, Sanil is already planning to keep playing.
“I will keep trying,” he added.
