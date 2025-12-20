GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket – for the second time

Sanil Kumar, a 40-year-old accountant, has been trying his luck for five years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket – for the second time

Dreams do come true in Dubai… twice!
Sanil Kumar, a 40-year-old accountant from Kerala, is over the moon after winning Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket draw – for the second time.

The long-time Dubai resident, who has called the city home with his family for 15 years, first got lucky last year in the weekly e-draw with the same cash prize of Dh100,000. Now, luck has struck again through a consolation prize, making him a double winner in the popular promotion.

Sanil, who has been buying Big Ticket tickets consistently for the past five years, usually plays with a group of colleagues. His latest win will be shared with his team of 10 friends, making the celebration a group affair.
“I was really happy when I received the winning call,” Sanil said, beaming.
“Since we all bought the ticket together, I haven’t made any personal plans for my share yet, but this win means a lot to all of us.”

Undeterred by his success, Sanil is already planning to keep playing.
“I will keep trying,” he added.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

After 30 years in Dubai, Indian expat wins Big Ticket

After 30 years in Dubai, Indian expat wins Big Ticket

1m read
First try, Big Ticket win: Dubai resident bags Dh100K

First try, Big Ticket win: Dubai resident bags Dh100K

2m read
Kerala expat wins Dh150K Big Ticket after year of tries

Kerala expat wins Dh150K Big Ticket after year of tries

2m read
Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

2m read