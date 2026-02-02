Qatar-based expat wins with Big Ticket; wants to do something special for kid

He and four others buy a ticket each month
Vinoth Anbarasan wants to make his Dh50,000 Big Ticket win something his daughter will never forget. The 38-year-old electrical supervisor, who has been in Qatar for 19 years, said he’s been hoping for a win for more than three years. He and four friends buy a ticket each month. When he heard about his win on Feb 1, he was shocked. “When I first received the call, I honestly couldn’t believe it and felt a bit hesitant, but once I saw my name appear on the live stream, I knew it was real. That’s when it truly sank in.”
He added that the win is also special because it’s his first. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve ever won a raffle, and it was truly the happiest moment for me. I was over the moon,” he recalled.
He’s committed to sharing his funds with his group and with his own share, he will invest a bit back into Big Ticket and put aside a little cash to treat his kid. He added: “I plan to split the cash prize equally with my group, and with my share, I’ll continue investing in more tickets and also spend a portion on my daughter. Since this is my first win, I want to make it memorable by treating her to something special. My message to others is simple: don’t lose hope and keep trying your luck.”
Big Ticket has been around for over 30 years but it’s ever more committed to helping people win their wishes. Have a look at the fabulous Feb offer that might help you get yours.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox