Qatar-based businessman wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

Gujarat-born business owner among four weekly e-draw winners announced in January
Four participants from India and Pakistan were named winners in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw of January, with each receiving Dh50,000, as the Abu Dhabi-based raffle continues to announce weekly prize recipients ahead of its main draw.
One of the winners, Murtuza Ali, a 52-year-old business owner originally from Gujarat, India, has been living in Qatar for nearly three decades. A frequent traveller to the UAE, he said he first learned about Big Ticket during visits to Abu Dhabi International Airport and has been purchasing tickets independently for the past seven years.
Murtuza said he was initially sceptical when he received the call informing him of the win, citing concerns about scam calls, and only felt certain after receiving official confirmation by email. He described the win as a moment of relief and happiness for his family after years of participation.
He said the prize money will be sent to his daughter, who is currently studying in the United Kingdom, and added that the experience has encouraged him to continue purchasing tickets. He also urged others to stay consistent, saying persistence can eventually pay off.
January’s Big Ticket campaign is led by a Dh20 million grand prize, alongside five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each. One final weekly e-draw remains this month, which will again award Dh50,000 to four winners, before the campaign concludes with the main draw.
