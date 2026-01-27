Oman-based executive wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

Automotive industry professional among 4 winners in Big Ticket’s 3rd January weekly e-draw
Four participants from India and Pakistan were named winners in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw of January, with each taking home Dh50,000, as the Abu Dhabi-based raffle continues to roll out weekly prizes ahead of its main draw.
One of the winners, Manikandan Balagopal, a 55-year-old regional head in the automotive industry, has been living in Oman for the past 25 years after moving from Chennai, India. He said he first came across Big Ticket during frequent transit stops at Abu Dhabi International Airport, where the campaign caught his attention and encouraged him to participate.
Manikandan has been purchasing tickets consistently for the past three to four years, often timing his entries around special occasions. He described the moment he learned of his win as deeply rewarding after years of trying. He said the prize money will be used to support his son’s master’s education and added that the experience has motivated him to continue participating.
January’s Big Ticket campaign is headlined by a Dh20 million grand prize, with five consolation prizes of Dh1 million also set to be awarded. One final weekly e-draw remains this month, which will again award Dh50,000 to four winners, before the campaign concludes with the main draw.
