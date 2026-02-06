Kerala expat wins Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

"I couldn't believe it until the confirmation email came", the winner said
Dubai: A Kerala-born irrigation engineer based in Qatar has struck gold in Big Ticket's latest draw, Series 283, marking a life-changing moment for him and his friends. Dasan Kunchu, 43, who has called Qatar home for over a decade, discovered Big Ticket three years ago after repeatedly encountering the raffle's promotional campaigns on social media. The discovery prompted him to begin monthly participation through two separate groups, each comprising 10 members.
The moment he received the winning notification remained surreal for Kunchu. "When the call came through, I simply couldn't process it," he recalled. "The team had to work hard to convince me this was legitimate. Reality only hit when the confirmation email arrived. Now, everyone in our group is celebrating."
Kunchu plans to divide the winnings equally among group members before deciding how to utilize his portion. Despite their recent success, both he and his fellow participants remain committed to continuing their Big Ticket journey, with hopes of eventually claiming the grand prize.
February marks the start of a new Big Ticket draw, featuring a grand prize of Dh15 million to be awarded during the live draw on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded, giving participants multiple chances to win during the month.
Throughout February, Big Ticket will also hold four weekly E-Draws, with each draw awarding Dh50,000 to four winners. The draws will be conducted live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel.
As part of the February promotions, the Big Win Contest will see four customers who purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction between February 1 and 24 selected to attend the March 3 live draw. These participants will receive guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 50,000 to Dh150,000. The selected winners will be announced on March 1 on the Big Ticket website.
The Dream Car Series continues during the month, with a Range Rover Velar to be won on March 3, followed by a Maserati Grecale draw scheduled for April 3.
Tickets can be purchased online at bigticket.ae or at counters located at Zayed International Airport, Madinat Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah and Al Ain Airport. The weekly E-Draw schedule for February is as follows: purchases made from February 1 to 8 will be drawn on February 9; February 9 to 15 on February 16; February 16 to 22 on February 23; and February 23 to 28 on March 1.
