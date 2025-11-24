Trying for a year, Kerala expat wins Dh150,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi contest

Ijas, 34-year-old engineer, has lived in Qatar with his family for seven years
What began as a routine monthly ticket purchase turned into a life-changing moment for 34-year-old engineer Ijas Yunus Pazhampullichira, who was overjoyed to win Dh150,000 in Big Ticket’s Big Win contest.
Ijas, who hails from Kerala and has been living in Qatar with his family for seven years, first heard about Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket only a year ago through friends. Since then, he has been buying tickets every month as part of a group of 10. Last month, he received an email from the Big Ticket team informing him about the opportunity to enter the Big Win contest.
“I learned that I would be participating in the Big Win Contest through the email shared by the Big Ticket team. They arranged my flight tickets and accommodation at a five-star hotel so I could come down and take part in the draw.”
Stepping into the Big Ticket studio for the live event was an unforgettable experience for the young engineer.
“I couldn’t believe I had the chance to visit the studio and win a live draw. My entire group was thrilled and encouraged me to participate in the contest and bring home the largest cash prize.”
Ijas bagged the top prize of Dh150,000 by guessing all hidden-number cards correctly in the ‘Higher or Lower’ game.
The joy was shared equally among his group of friends, who have supported each other since the beginning, and will split the winnings.
“We plan to split the money among ourselves, and with my share, I plan to buy gifts for my wife and son.”
The group has wasted no time keeping their lucky streak alive.
“My group and I have already purchased our next ticket, and my message to others is to keep purchasing and place your trust in Big Ticket, one day your time will come.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox