After 5 years of trying, Kerala nurse in UAE wins Dh100K Big Ticket

Tintu Jesmon, 40, has been living in Ajman for past 15 years

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Luck finally smiled on an Indian nurse in the UAE as Big Ticket turned her long-held hope into a winning reality. Tintu Jesmon, a 40-year-old registered nurse living in Ajman, won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket Draw Series 281, ending a five-year wait for a lucky break.

Tintu, who has called the UAE home for the past 15 years, purchased the winning ticket number 522882 on November 30 as part of a group of 10.
The moment she learned about her win, she was overwhelmed with joy.
“I was delighted to learn that I had won,” she said.

Tintu first heard about Big Ticket through social media, friends and colleagues and decided to try her luck five years ago. This time, persistence paid off.
Staying true to the spirit of sharing, Tintu plans to divide the prize equally among her group and underlined that she will continue buying tickets, hopeful for another win.

