Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket prize after 8 years of trying: ‘I thought it was a prank!’

‘Waiting for Jan 3’: Ajay Kumar, a finance analyst, has called UAE home for 17 years
Ajay Kumar waited nearly eight years for that life-changing call and when it finally came, it was from the unmistakable voice of Big Ticket host Richard.
Kumar, a finance analyst from Kerala who has called Dubai home for 17 years, won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket e-draw, sending his excitement soaring.
He first learned about Big Ticket through friends and has been buying tickets with them every month since 2017. On the big day, he was behind the wheel when the much-anticipated call came through.
“The sound is very familiar. It looks like Richard,” Kumar said, half in disbelief as the host revealed the happy news.
Moments later came the joyful shock.
“Seriously? Wow, thank you,” he exclaimed, after discovering his group’s ticket number 185422 had struck Dh100,000 this month.
Still stunned, Kumar admitted he initially suspected it was a prank.
“I wait for your call every third of the month. That’s why when you started talking, I thought someone was pranking me.”
The reality soon sank in.
“I was wondering what the best thing to have happened this year was… I couldn’t find anything, but now this is the best thing,” he laughed.
The winning ticket was purchased with nine other friends, and the Dh100,000 prize will be split equally among them.
“Each of us will receive Dh10,000. No plans yet,” Kumar said.
Far from stopping here, Kumar underlined that the journey continues.
“I’m waiting for January 3, fingers crossed we win again,” he said, eyeing the upcoming Dh30 million mega draw.
And his message to hopefuls? Simple and spirited: “Keep purchasing. Anyone can get lucky – there’s always a chance.”
For him, Big Ticket remains special for one key reason: “It’s genuine, and everyone has an equal opportunity to win.”
