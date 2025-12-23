Kerala expat in Dubai bags UAE Lottery win, eyes Dh30 million jackpot

Jijo Jacob, a resident of 13 years, plans to invest in his children’s future
Indian expat Jijo Jacob from Kerala, who has called Dubai home for the past 13 years, is celebrating a Dh100,000 win in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance category.
Still soaking in the moment, Jijo said he hopes to use the prize to support his children’s future.
“I haven’t decided what to do yet in the next moment. But hopefully I can use it for my children’s journey in life.”
Encouraged by his success, he’s already eyeing the Dh30 million jackpot.
“Definitely, I will play more times. I will participate in the coming draws. Hopefully, if I can become a mega prize winner that will be good.”
Jacob also praised the lottery organisers for turning it into a weekly draw, calling it “a good decision” that keeps the excitement alive for participants.
“What they are doing is great. Since they decided to convert it to a weekly draw. That’s a good decision,” Jacob added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox