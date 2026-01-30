Your heart rate goes up and down as you alternate between running and exercises
If you think running laps on a treadmill is tough, imagine combining every kilometer with a high-intensity workout that hits almost every muscle in your body. Welcome to HYROX, the fitness craze turning endurance training into a full-body workout.
It's a combination of running and functional exercises is what makes HYROX unique: “A HYROX competition combines 8km of running with eight high-intensity, metabolic exercises. It’s undeniably long and gruelling, but the real magic happens in the competitive environment, the ultimate euphoria and endorphin high at the finish line," explains Sarah Lindsay from ROAR Fitness, Dubai.
It benefits your heart and lung fitness by mixing running with strength exercises instead of running continuously, explains Susan Jacob, Senior Physiotherapist at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali.
Your heart rate goes up and down as you alternate between running and exercises like sled pushes or rowing. This trains your heart to adapt quickly, improving cardiovascular endurance for real-life activities, not just the track.
Every HYROX session works multiple muscle groups simultaneously, making it highly functional. According to Jacob:
Lower body: Running, lunges, sled pushes, and wall balls work the thighs, hips, glutes, and calves.
Core muscles: Abdominal and back muscles stabilize the body during lifting, carrying, and dynamic movements.
Upper body: Rowing, sled pulls, farmer’s carries, and wall balls engage shoulders, arms, chest, and back.
Switching between running and high-intensity exercises challenges the body in new ways. Lindsay explains that switching between steady-state running and high-intensity functional work places fluctuating demands on the body. This has a significant impact on the VO2. The fitter you are, the faster you can recover between efforts and the more intensity you can sustain.
Moreover, when cardio and strength training combine, the body becomes better at using oxygen and energy. The blood sugar control improves, and the insulin sensitivity increases, along with with the resting metabolism. "This means the body becomes more efficient at burning calories and managing blood sugar.”
Lindsay also highlights differences in athlete conditioning: Those who often struggle most are athletes who are strong and fast, but not conditioned for the duration of the event. They’re capable of producing high intensity early, but can blow through their energy reserves too quickly.
Conversely, if you’re less conditioned overall, your heart rate may stay relatively high but stable, you’ll fatigue, your output will drop, but recovery post-race may be quicker because you simply couldn’t generate the same level of muscular and metabolic stress.
Moreover, pacing is key for success: A HYROX race typically lasts 6090 minutes, and your body relies on different energy systems across that time. The ATP-PC system only lasts around 10 seconds, start too hard and you’ll pay for it almost immediately.
The anaerobic system lasts roughly two minutes; beyond that, performance depends heavily on aerobic capacity. Knowing the heart rate you can sustainably maintain for 60–90 minutes is one of the best pacing tools you can have, explains Lindsay.
Switching between steady-state running and high-intensity functional work places fluctuating demands on the body, which has a significant impact on VO₂ max. The fitter you are, the faster you can recover between efforts and the more intensity you can sustain...
It involves both cardio and strength training, it burns a high number of calories during the workout, builds lean muscle, and improves hormonal balance related to fat storage...Susan Jacob, Senior Physiotherapist at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali.
HYROX can be a powerful tool for those looking to manage weight or build lean muscle. “It involves both cardio and strength training, it burns a high number of calories during the workout, builds lean muscle, and improves hormonal balance related to fat storage,” says Jacob.
Consistency, technique, recovery, and nutrition are key, it’s not a quick fix, but a sustainable approach.
HYROX is intense, so injuries can happen if form or load is off. Jacob notes: “Most injuries occur when exercises are performed with poor technique, excessive load, or insufficient recovery. Common issues include knee pain, lower back strain, shoulder injuries, and calf or hamstring strains. Proper warm-up, progressive loading, good movement technique, and rest significantly reduce injury risk.”
She also advises medical consultation for anyone with heart, respiratory, joint, or metabolic conditions before starting.
Even if you’re new, HYROX is adaptable. Lindsay reassures: Almost anyone who isn’t injured can take part in HYROX. The movements aren’t technical or complex, they’re big, compound exercises that are demanding, especially when paired with running. "The key is pacing and running to your own ability. While the competitive element is exciting, you’re really competing against yourself and your own limits. Pushing yourself and embracing discomfort every now and then is a powerful test of both physical and mental resilience.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox