Even if you’re new, HYROX is adaptable. Lindsay reassures: Almost anyone who isn’t injured can take part in HYROX. The movements aren’t technical or complex, they’re big, compound exercises that are demanding, especially when paired with running. "The key is pacing and running to your own ability. While the competitive element is exciting, you’re really competing against yourself and your own limits. Pushing yourself and embracing discomfort every now and then is a powerful test of both physical and mental resilience.”