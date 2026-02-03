6 video games that burn calories while you play: From Ring Fit to Beat Saber

Who says workouts have to be boring? These six video games prove you can get fit while having fun, turning playtime into a calorie-burning adventure. From the epic, story-driven quests of Ring Fit Adventure to the VR boxing blitz of BOXVR, each game gets your heart racing, muscles moving, and energy up—without ever stepping into a gym. Dance, punch, squat, or dodge your way through immersive worlds that reward movement and consistency. Chase those high scores, master rhythms, or taking down virtual foes, these games make exercise feel like play, keeping fitness exciting and addictive.