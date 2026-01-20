Meet the UAE star gamer leading multiple businesses at 30 and earning from live streaming

'If I didn't do it, I would regret it,' says Mohammed Mohammed, a prolific UAE gamer
Do what you love.
You hear that, and sigh. Too idealistic. Yet, that’s what Mohammed Mohammed did. He loves gaming. And so from childhood till now, at 30, he built his life around it. It was never just a hobby, a passion that he intended as a hustle.
As you speak to him, you know that he breathes gaming.
At first glance, his journey to becoming one of the UAE’s most recognised gaming creators might seem unlikely. Raised in a family rooted in the oil and gas sector, Mohammed grew up with a controller in hand, a love that quietly followed him for more than two decades.
Today, he’s a Twitch partner and community organiser known online as GuildMM, carving out a distinct space for Arab gamers and streamers in the region.
“My gaming goes back to when I was four,” Mohammed reflects, underscoring a lifetime spent exploring different worlds through play. That early start, now spanning roughly 26 years, laid the foundation for his future as a streamer and community leader.
Five years ago, he began streaming on Twitch, the live video platform that has become the heart and soul of global gaming culture. Becoming a Twitch partner is no small feat, it requires consistent streaming, sustained viewership, and deep community engagement, all of which Mohammed built steadily over time.
And central to his content: Guild Wars, a franchise that he has practically grown up with. The first came out in 2005, and the second in 2012. It's also a part of his username, GuildMM. It's what helps him establish the strong fanbase.
Streaming was just the beginning. Mohammed extended his presence into Discord. “I built a player‑to‑player trading community,” he explains. It’s based on collaboration, learning, and mutual support. Originally a place where gamers could help each other secure needed in‑game items, the server has expanded dramatically, now boasting tens of thousands of members.
It wasn’t just about shared interests in gaming, but also his ability to bring players together through shared purpose, something that is somewhat a rarity in the world of competitive online culture.
In 2021, Mohammed moved from Boston to Dubai, transitioning from family business responsibilities, particularly in trade license management, to a dual life of entrepreneur and full‑time creator. Balancing both worlds was a challenge, but one he embraced fully.
Streaming, he explains, is very much a business. “Subscriptions, sponsorships, and festival appearances all play a role.” For Mohammed, revenue came through monthly subscriber support, brand partnerships, and appearances at local gaming events like Dubai’s East Game Festival, a growing hub for gamers and creators in the region.
He is determined to elevate the gaming scene in UAE, he says. And it doesn’t seem impossible, after hearing his trajectory from streaming to setting up his own consultancy.
“My partner is based in LA, and we had only known each other for a few months when we decided to set this up,” Mohammed explains. “The goal was to support other gaming creators.” He drew on insights from his family’s business experience and his own work as a content creator to shape the venture.
“All of it helped build a gaming business,” he says. “We represent unique IPs and UAE-based streamers.” Today, Mohammed is co-founder of the Esports & Gaming Association, which uses its expertise to consult on esports projects internationally, from Vietnam to North America.
Part of their work also aligns with Dubai’s efforts to grow the gaming sector. Mohammed has collaborated with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, an initiative launched under Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, which aims to expand the city’s gaming ecosystem, support new talent, and strengthen the local industry.
Mohammed remains rather grounded and modest, despite his success. “I never thought that I would be a gamer professionally,” he admits. “I told myself that I’m going to do this, or I’m going to regret this.”
That leap, from traditional business expectations to forging a new path at the intersection of community, gaming, and entrepreneurship, says as much about his drive as it does about the evolving opportunities in the Middle East’s digital landscape.
Any advice for aspiring gamers? "My advice is, start. Realise that it will take time, effort and how you fit, what niche you can serve that will make you money, to also not compare to those who built careers in less time. Focus on yourself and your time, and without consistency, it just doesn't happen."
So go out there, and build, he concludes.
