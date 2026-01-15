Gaming in UAE 2026: How to choose your first console — PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

According to Dubai-based Kevin Sebastian, who is also one of the minds behind Hobby Nation, a reputed gaming, pop-culture platform, the current market has quietly tipped in favour of consoles — not because PCs are losing relevance, but because they’re becoming far more expensive to keep up with. “If you’re getting into gaming in 2026. Beyond game libraries and console life cycles, it is also good time to invest in a console because the PC market is becoming significantly more expensive, largely due to external pressures from AI and enterprise demand,” he explains.