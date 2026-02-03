GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora – how to play on Xbox and PC before Game Pass

You will step into the boots of a human-raised Na’vi in the game...

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Unite the clans, outsmart the RDA, and decide if you’ll strike from the shadows with bows and spears
Unite the clans, outsmart the RDA, and decide if you’ll strike from the shadows with bows and spears

Forget everything you know about open-world games. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t just another title. Instead of dropping players into a checklist of missions, this game challenges you to think like a Na’vi. You’re navigating a delicate web of alliances, tribal politics, and planetary survival.

  • A world that breathes: The Snowdrop engine makes Pandora feel alive. Glowing flora, alien wildlife, and floating mountains aren’t background scenery; they influence your choices, hide secrets, and create opportunities for ambushes or exploration.

  • Choice over chaos: Do you infiltrate RDA strongholds silently with bows and spears, or turn each mission into a full-blown firefight? The game lets you experiment, fail, and adapt — rewarding creativity over brute force.

  • Story that connects: Set between the films, this isn’t a movie tie-in. It’s a deep dive into Na’vi culture, giving players a chance to explore new characters and the political tensions of Pandora’s clans.

A Reddit tease from Xbox Era hints we’ll be waking up from cryosleep, human-raised and you have to unite the Na’vi. While Xbox Game Pass fans are hoping for a release, the game is available now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Those who jump in early will get a taste of what makes Ubisoft’s open-world design one of the most engaging experiences of 2026.

Is it available now?

Good news: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is fully released worldwide, including the UAE. You can download and play it today on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and through major digital stores. However, there’s a catch: it is not currently part of Xbox Game Pass, despite recent teasers suggesting it might join soon.

How to play it in the UAE:

  • Buy it outright: Available on Xbox Store, Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

  • Subscribe to Ubisoft+: Access the game through Ubisoft’s own subscription service.

  • Limited free trials: Occasionally Ubisoft offers short-term trials, letting you try the game before committing.

What Game Pass fans should know:

  • Xbox has teased the game on social media, but official Game Pass inclusion has not been confirmed.

  • If it does join Game Pass later, subscribers will be able to install and play it without purchasing separately.

Why it’s worth it:

  • Explore Pandora with stunning visuals powered by the Snowdrop engine.

  • Fight the RDA, unite the Na’vi clans, and choose stealth or full-on chaos.

  • 20+ hours of main story, with 10+ hours of side quests for completionists.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This image released by Amazon MGM Studios shows Kenneth Choi, left, and Chris Pratt in a scene from "Mercy." (Justin Lubin/Amazon MGM Studios via AP)

Top 10 movies on US box office amid snow storm

3m read
RTA reveals that mor than 104,000 items were left behind by passengers in Dubai taxis in 2025.

What do passengers forget most in taxis in Dubai?

2m read
For a generation raised on arcade machines, LAN cafés, and late-night PlayStation sessions, gaming has never just been about graphics or gear. It’s storytelling. It’s escapism. It’s competition — and community

Gaming in UAE 2026: How to choose your first console

7m read
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Varang, performed by Oona Chaplin, in a scene from "Avatar: Fire and Ash." (20th Century Studios via AP)

Here's how much Avatar 3 needs to justify its budget

2m read