The remake will reportedly update gameplay, visuals and expand the pirate saga
Dubai: If you have been hearing whispers about a Black Flag remake for the past few years, you were not imagining it. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced is in development, and the internet is very much ready.
The confirmation came in a blog post from Ubisoft that also covered the future of the broader Assassin's Creed franchise. Rather than a direct announcement, the company shared the first piece of concept art for the project alongside a very pirate-coded hint.
"Speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new, but it's worth repeating: 'Nothing is true. Everything is permitted,'" they wrote. "Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon."
The name itself was actually first spotted back in December 2025, when it appeared in a European ratings board database. That sighting followed years of leaks and hints from the original game's lead actor, so this confirmation has been a long time coming.
According to previous reports, Black Flag Resynced is not just a simple graphical touch-up. It is expected to be a full remake with updated visuals and gameplay that brings it closer in feel to Assassin's Creed Shadows, the most recent mainline entry in the series.
New story content is also reportedly being added to expand on protagonist Edward Kenway's journey, which fans of the original will be pleased to hear.
The one thing that is apparently being removed is the modern-day storyline that ran through the original game. That has proved divisive, as those sections tied together historical and contemporary story threads in the original ending. How Ubisoft handles that in the remake will be one of the more interesting things to watch.
No release date has been confirmed yet. The game was originally expected before the end of Ubisoft's current financial year, which runs until March 31, but was pushed back in January following a large internal restructuring of teams and projects. It is now targeting the following financial year, which ends March 31 2027.
The blog post also covered several other projects currently in development:
Codename Hexe: A darker, narrative-driven entry set during a pivotal moment in history, being developed by a veteran team at Ubisoft Montreal. Still a way off.
Codename Invictus: A new player-versus-player multiplayer experience, led by the team behind For Honor.
A live-action Netflix series: Casting news has already been circulating and Ubisoft says more details are coming very soon.
Assassin's Creed Unity 60fps patch: A free update bringing 60fps support to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, available now.
As for Assassin's Creed Shadows, post-launch support is winding down as the game approaches its first anniversary on March 20.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.