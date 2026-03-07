GOLD/FOREX
Dubai authorities confirm minor debris incident contained, ensure public safety

No injuries reported; officials dismiss false social media reports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE Flag
UAE Flag
Authorities denied circulating claims of any incidents at Dubai International Airport, urging the public to rely on official updates.

Dubai authorities confirmed that a minor incident caused by falling debris following an interception has been successfully contained.

Officials emphasised that no injuries were reported and that public safety remained the top priority throughout the incident.

No incidents at Dubai Airport, say officials

Authorities have categorically denied reports circulating online that suggested incidents at Dubai International Airport.

Residents and travellers are urged to rely only on official channels for accurate information and updates.

Public advised to stay informed

Dubai authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise the public to follow updates on official platforms for any further instructions or announcements.

