Heard a warning alert? Dubai Police issue advisory for motorists

Motorists advised not to stop on roads or film while driving.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police issue advisory after warning alerts
Dubai Police issue advisory after warning alerts

Dubai Police have urged motorists to remain calm and continue driving safely if they hear a warning alert while on the road.

In a post on social media, the authority advised drivers not to stop on the road or get distracted by filming, stressing that safety should remain the priority.

Motorists were instructed to continue driving carefully until they reach their destination and then take shelter in the nearest safe place until an official all-clear announcement is issued.

Dubai Police also called on the public to follow official instructions to ensure their safety and the safety of others

