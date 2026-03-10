The UAE’s air defence systems remained fully operational on March 10, successfully intercepting several incoming threats as part of ongoing precautionary monitoring. The Ministry of Defence reported that nine ballistic missiles were detected, with eight destroyed and one falling into the sea. Authorities also tracked 35 drones, intercepting 26 of them. Emergency teams are also responding to a fire at a facility within Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial Complex following a drone incident, though no injuries were reported there . Officials say the systems are designed to respond quickly and effectively to help safeguard the country.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has reaffirmed the temporary ban on operating drones and light sport aircraft across the country. The precautionary rule applies to all operators — including hobbyists — and is intended to keep airspace clear for safety and monitoring purposes during the current regional situation. Authorities stressed that the measure helps ensure that defence and emergency systems can operate without interference. For drone enthusiasts, it’s a short pause on flights while the focus remains on maintaining secure skies across the UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has reassured residents that essential food supplies remain stable across the country. While prices for some items — including onions and tomatoes — saw small increases over the past couple of days, officials say these changes are temporary and linked to short-term supply adjustments during the regional situation. Additional shipments of these products have already arrived to boost availability in markets. Authorities emphasised that supermarkets remain well stocked nationwide, with plenty of alternatives available to consumers.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe haven during periods of global uncertainty, often surging during conflicts or financial shocks. This time, however, the reaction has been more measured. Prices remain elevated but have not experienced the dramatic spike some investors predicted when tensions rose in the Middle East. Analysts say broader economic forces and market conditions have balanced demand for the precious metal. In practical terms, the gold market appears relatively stable — a sign that global investors are navigating the situation with caution rather than panic.

The UAE’s hospitality sector is stepping up to support travellers affected by temporary flight disruptions. In Sharjah, the Arada Foundation has expanded its emergency accommodation programme at Nest Hotel in Aljada, increasing the number of complimentary rooms available for stranded visitors to 150. The initiative has been warmly received, with the 395-room hotel now operating at around 95 per cent occupancy due to strong demand. It’s a thoughtful example of the UAE’s community spirit, offering visitors a comfortable place to stay while travel schedules gradually return to normal.

Countries across the Gulf are also reinforcing precautionary security measures as they monitor regional developments. Qatar’s armed forces reported intercepting a missile targeting the country after air defence systems were activated over Doha, while Kuwait’s National Guard said it shot down several approaching drones. Governments across the region say protecting civilians and critical infrastructure remains their top priority. Officials have also reiterated their commitment to diplomacy alongside defensive preparedness, highlighting efforts to maintain stability while keeping residents safe.

