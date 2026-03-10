GOLD/FOREX
UAE reiterates ban on drones and light sport aircraft

Aviation authority warns of legal action amid exceptional circumstances

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Shutterstock

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has reaffirmed the complete ban on operating all types of drones and light sport aircraft in the UAE, citing exceptional circumstances currently facing the country.

In a statement, the authority stressed that the prohibition remains strictly in force and applies to all operators without exception. The GCAA said compliance with the decision is mandatory and urged the public and hobbyists to fully adhere to the regulations to avoid legal consequences.

The aviation authority warned that any violation of the ban would expose offenders to legal action in accordance with applicable laws.

The authority reiterated that the measure is necessary to safeguard public safety and ensure the security of the country’s airspace.

