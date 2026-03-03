The measure also extends to aviation-related sporting activities and events
Dubai: Oman has suspended all operating permits for unmanned aircraft and a broad range of aerial activities, effective immediately, as a precautionary step to safeguard national airspace.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the decision covers all drones, whether used for governmental, commercial or recreational purposes.
The measure also extends to paragliding, paramotors, aerial sports aircraft and other aviation-related sporting activities and events across the Sultanate.
The suspension took effect on March 3, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice.
“During the suspension period, the operation or flight of any of the aforementioned activities within the airspace of the Sultanate of Oman shall be prohibited,” the authority said. It added that no new permits for such activities would be issued while the decision remains in place.
The CAA said the move is part of temporary precautionary measures aimed at enhancing safety and regulating the use of national airspace in light of current conditions.
Officials said the objective is to ensure the highest standards of aviation safety and to prevent any unauthorised or potentially risky aerial movements.
The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows recent security incidents involving drone activity in parts of the Gulf, including attacks on infrastructure within Oman.
Authorities have not directly linked the suspension to any specific event but indicated that the step is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce airspace control.
Officials said the situation would be reviewed on a continuous basis, with further decisions to be taken in accordance with developments.
The CAA stressed the importance of full compliance with the circular and called on individuals, companies and relevant entities to cooperate fully, adding that adherence to the directive is essential to maintaining security and safety standards across Oman’s airspace.