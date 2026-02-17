GOLD/FOREX
Business /
Aviation

New rules announced for drone sales in Oman, warns of penalties for violations

Licensed sellers must register drones and transfer ownership before handover

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
CAA Oman has warned of legal measures against violators.
Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman, on Tuesday, issued a circular setting out new rules for the sale and registration of drones.

Under the new instructions, all drone sellers must be properly licensed. The circular explains, “All points of sale of unmanned aircraft must hold a valid license to conduct sales activities and comply with applicable regulations.”

Shops authorised to sell drones must also register each drone on the AirPortal platform. In addition, ownership must be transferred to the buyer using the Serb application before the drone is handed over.

Titled “Circular on the Regulation of Sale and Registration of Unmanned Aircraft (drones)”, the notice explains that the steps are in line with existing rules governing drone operations in Oman.

The Authority states, “In accordance with the regulation of unmanned aircraft (drone) operations in the Sultanate of Oman, and pursuant to the laws and regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Authority hereby advises the following:”

Buyers are also given clear guidance. The Authority advises, “Individuals wishing to purchase unmanned aircraft are advised to purchase only from authorised points of sale and ensure that the seller completes ownership transfer through the Serb application.”

The CAA stresses that following the rules is essential. It warns:

“The Civil Aviation Authority emphasises the importance of compliance with the regulations and procedures.”

“Any sale, trade, or operation of unmanned aerial vehicles outside the approved channels may result in legal accountability, and the Authority may take the appropriate measures in accordance with the laws and regulations.”

The move sets out a clearer framework for drone sales in Oman and reinforces the importance of buying and selling through approved channels.

Dhanusha Gokulan
