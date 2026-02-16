Oman opens Al Rawdah border crossing to boost trade with UAE

New crossing links Al Buraimi with Sharjah, easing flow of goods and boosting trade
Dubai: Oman has opened the Al Rawdah border crossing for commercial goods in a move aimed at strengthening trade links with the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
The Directorate General of Customs, under the ROP, said the crossing in Al Buraimi Governorate will facilitate the movement of goods, enhance operational efficiency and streamline trade between the two GCC states.
The post connects Oman with the Emirate of Sharjah via the Al Madam border crossing, further boosting logistical connectivity between the two countries.
Authorities said the step forms part of wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation and integration between Oman and the UAE. It is expected to accelerate the flow of goods, support bilateral trade and ease cross-border consignments.
The Directorate added that operations at the crossing will be conducted through an integrated customs system aligned with approved procedures and international best practice.