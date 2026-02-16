GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman opens Al Rawdah border crossing to boost trade with UAE

New crossing links Al Buraimi with Sharjah, easing flow of goods and boosting trade

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities said the step forms part of wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation and integration between Oman and the UAE.
Authorities said the step forms part of wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation and integration between Oman and the UAE.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Oman has opened the Al Rawdah border crossing for commercial goods in a move aimed at strengthening trade links with the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

The Directorate General of Customs, under the ROP, said the crossing in Al Buraimi Governorate will facilitate the movement of goods, enhance operational efficiency and streamline trade between the two GCC states.

The post connects Oman with the Emirate of Sharjah via the Al Madam border crossing, further boosting logistical connectivity between the two countries.

Authorities said the step forms part of wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation and integration between Oman and the UAE. It is expected to accelerate the flow of goods, support bilateral trade and ease cross-border consignments.

The Directorate added that operations at the crossing will be conducted through an integrated customs system aligned with approved procedures and international best practice.

Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities cite public morals and standards of decency.

Women stopped in Oman for immodest outfits, behaviour

1m read
Lulu opens new Xpress store near UAE–Oman border

Lulu opens new Xpress store near UAE–Oman border

1m read
Sharjah–Oman talks pave way for faster goods movement

Sharjah–Oman talks pave way for faster goods movement

2m read
Kantaria's novel follows two British families holidaying in Oman, an idyllic break that one character desperately needs to succeed

How Dubai author Annabel Kantaria won three-book deals

5m read