Oman and Saudi Arabia enhance trade with mutual recognition of Certificate of Origin

Bilateral move aims strengthen economic ties between two Gulf nations
Dubai: Oman and Saudi Arabia have officially adopted mutual recognition of the Certificate of Origin, a step aimed at facilitating the flow of goods and enhancing industrial and commercial integration between the two countries, state-run news agency Ona reported.
The announcement followed a bilateral meeting held at the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, chaired by Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masn, the ministry’s Undersecretary, and Eng. Al Badr bin Adel Fouda, Acting Undersecretary for Empowerment at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.
During the talks, officials explored ways to deepen industrial integration, promote trade exchange, and advance initiatives outlined in the second phase of industrial collaboration.
Key measures discussed include granting Omani and Saudi companies equal treatment in government tenders and procurement, streamlining procedures for registering industrial products, and stimulating joint industrial investments while enhancing integration across commercial value chains.
Officials confirmed that mutual recognition of the Certificate of Origin will create a more flexible and streamlined environment for bilateral trade. The meeting also saw the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between private sector companies from both nations.
Recent economic data highlights the strength of the partnership, with overall trade exchange between Oman and Saudi Arabia rising by 20 percent by the end of July 2025.
Other initiatives include fast-tracking product conformity procedures, listing Omani and Saudi-manufactured goods among approved industrial capabilities, and exchanging investment opportunities across multiple sectors, particularly those linked to free trade agreements and targeted African markets.
