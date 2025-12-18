India's market regulator revises mutual fund fees. Top 6 things investors must know

Dubai: India’s markets regulator has approved a sweeping overhaul of mutual fund regulations, rewriting a framework that has governed the industry for nearly three decades. The changes, cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India at its December 17 meeting, aim to lower costs for investors, improve transparency around fees and simplify compliance for fund houses without diluting investor protection.

SEBI has reduced the base expense ratio limits across the equity, debt, index funds, exchange-traded funds, and fund-of-funds categories. For large equity-oriented schemes with assets above ₹50,000 crore, the base expense ratio cap will fall to 0.95% from 1.05% earlier. For non-equity schemes of the same size, the cap drops to 0.70% from 0.80%.

The Base Expense Ratio will now exclude statutory and regulatory levies such as GST, stamp duty, securities transaction tax, exchange fees and SEBI charges. These will instead be charged on actuals, over and above brokerage limits. The Total Expense Ratio will now be the sum of the base expense ratio, brokerage costs and statutory levies.

At the heart of the reform is a revamp of the expense ratio framework. SEBI has redefined the Total Expense Ratio by breaking it into clearer components, allowing investors to see exactly what they are paying for.

