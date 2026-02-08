Sharjah–Oman talks pave way for faster goods movement at borders

The delegation was headed by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and chairman of the committee. The visit was carried out under the directives and follow-up of Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

A coordination meeting was held with representatives from Omani police, passports and customs authorities, as well as officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

The visit comes within the framework of the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and in implementation of recommendations issued by the UAE-Oman Joint Committee. These efforts aim to enhance customs services, provide necessary facilities and boost trade exchange between the two countries.

