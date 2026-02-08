Sharjah–Oman talks pave way for faster goods movement at borders

New initiatives to streamline Sharjah-Oman border trade
A delegation from the Sharjah Ports and Border Points Organising Committee visited the Al Rawdah border crossing in Al Buraimi Governorate, Sultanate of Oman, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination and operational integration between the two sides.
The delegation was headed by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and chairman of the committee. The visit was carried out under the directives and follow-up of Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.
During the visit, the Sharjah delegation met Brigadier General Abdulrahman bin Amer Al Kiyumi, Commander of Al Buraimi Governorate Police, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two border points, particularly Al Madam and Al Rawdah.
A coordination meeting was held with representatives from Omani police, passports and customs authorities, as well as officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.
The Sharjah delegation included officials from the General Directorate of Ports, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Customs, the General Directorate of Customs and Ports Security, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Al Madam Municipality.
Discussions focused on unifying procedures, standardising operational mechanisms and integrating work systems to facilitate the movement of goods, improve efficiency and streamline trade between the two countries.
Both sides also reviewed preparations at the two crossings to activate customs clearance procedures for commercial goods and plant and animal shipments, starting Monday, February 9, reflecting their readiness for the next operational phase.
The visit comes within the framework of the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and in implementation of recommendations issued by the UAE-Oman Joint Committee. These efforts aim to enhance customs services, provide necessary facilities and boost trade exchange between the two countries.
At the conclusion of the visit, Al Raisi presented a symbolic gift to Brigadier General Al Kiyumi — a copy of Sultan of Histories, a four-volume encyclopedia documenting the history of Oman, authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
