Lulu opens new Xpress store near UAE–Oman border

Spread across 19,200 square feet, the new Lulu Xpress stocks a wide range of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, meat, seafood, household goods and beauty products. A special section has been set up for Ramadan items, along with promotional offers for the season. The store also features self-checkout counters and ample parking for shoppers.

The store was inaugurated by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, and other officials.

Dubai: Lulu Group has opened a new Xpress store at Ghalilah Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, close to the UAE–Oman border, as part of its expansion into suburban areas. The outlet aims to offer easy access to groceries and daily essentials for residents in the emirate and travellers crossing the border.

He also confirmed that Lulu will not raise prices during Ramadan, assuring customers that essential items will remain stable throughout the holy month.

Yusuffali said the new branch improves access to modern retail for people living in the outskirts of the city. He added that the expansion reflects Lulu’s focus on serving communities and supporting local economic growth.

