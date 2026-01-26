LuLu Group expands India presence with major investments in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat

The MoU was signed during the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam in November 2025. Speaking at the ceremony, Yusuffali said the construction of the LuLu Mall in Visakhapatnam would begin soon, marking one of the largest retail developments in Andhra Pradesh. The mall, expected to open in three years, is projected to create 5,000 direct jobs and generate 12,000 indirect employment opportunities.