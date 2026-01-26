LuLu Group expands India presence with major investments in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat

Projects span a mega mall, food sourcing centre, and export hub across Andhra Pradesh
As India advances steadily on its path towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, LuLu Group India has announced major new investments to expand its footprint across the country.
As part of the growth plan, LuLu will develop shopping malls and logistics centres in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, and launch new hypermarkets in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana strengthening its pan-India presence and long-term commitment to India’s retail and food processing sectors.
In a key milestone, Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, signed an agreement with N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, for a series of new projects in the state. The projects include a mega shopping mall in Visakhapatnam, a food sourcing and export centre in Vijayawada, and a food-processing logistics and export hub in Rayalaseema.
The MoU was signed during the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam in November 2025. Speaking at the ceremony, Yusuffali said the construction of the LuLu Mall in Visakhapatnam would begin soon, marking one of the largest retail developments in Andhra Pradesh. The mall, expected to open in three years, is projected to create 5,000 direct jobs and generate 12,000 indirect employment opportunities.
Further boosting the state’s food processing and export capabilities, LuLu is also planning a food processing and export hub in Vijayawada which will focus on processing and exporting products such as mango pulp, guava pulp and processed spices under the LuLu brand.
The food processing centre forms part of LuLu’s wider strategy to support farmers, enhance market access and create more value-added products from the region. Additionally, a new food-processing logistics and export centre in Rayalaseema is also in the wider plan.
Welcoming the investments, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said LuLu’s projects would contribute significantly to the state’s development agenda. He described the upcoming Visakhapatnam mall as the Navaratna among LuLu’s projects in India. In Gujarat, LuLu has identified the location for a proposed shopping mall project at Chandkheda, under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.
In Tamil Nadu, two LuLu hypermarkets are expected to be ready by mid-2026 in Chennai. New hypermarkets and express stores are also being finalised in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida and Gurugram.
