21-year-old science student found dead; police cite personal distress after breakup
Dubai: Days before she was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad, 21-year-old science student and part-time YouTuber Bonu Komali wrote a deeply emotional diary entry reflecting her lingering attachment to a former partner.
“I’m scared to move on because what if he comes back?” Komali wrote.
“I know I should let go, I know he is not mine, I know he’s not even trying to stay. But a part of me still waits, still hopes, still imagines him choosing me one day.”
In the entry, she described how moving on felt impossible, questioning whether walking away might mean missing a chance at reconciliation.
“When I finally walk away, what if he turns around and looks for me?” she wrote, according to and NDTV report.
Komali, a native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had been living alone in Hyderabad for nearly 11 months while pursuing a BSc degree at a private college.
Police said she was found hanging in her apartment on Monday.
Investigators said Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer who is also a YouTuber. The couple had reportedly separated in recent months.
Police sources indicated Komali had allegedly attempted suicide about six months ago. Authorities are continuing their investigation, though preliminary findings point to personal distress linked to the breakup.
The incident has once again drawn attention to the mental health struggles faced by young students living away from home, particularly amid emotional and social pressures.