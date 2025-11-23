India recorded 13,892 student suicides in 2023, a 65 per cent rise over the past decade.

In 2022, India reported about 13,000 student suicides, representing 7.6 per cent of all suicides that year.

Total suicides in India in 2022 stood at 1,70,924, showing how significant the student portion has become.

Suicides linked specifically to exam failure in 2022 were 2,248, a small percentage of total suicides but a major red flag given rising deaths after NEET and IIT-JEE results.

The overall trend is sharply upward: student suicides have increased 34 per cent since 2019 and nearly 65 per cent over ten years.

Male students form the majority of student suicide victims across the country.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of student suicides in 2022.

Academic pressure continues to be the strongest trigger, especially in coaching hubs like Kota where thousands compete for limited seats in top institutions.

Emotional distress, untreated mental health issues, family conflict, lack of recreational time and overwhelming study loads deepen students’ vulnerability.

Fear-based teacher–student relationships, humiliation in classrooms and bullying with sexual or psychological overtones are increasingly being reported as contributing factors.

Students often face a mismatch between their aptitude and parental expectations, leaving them feeling trapped and unsupported.