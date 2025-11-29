Distressed, the boy ran out of the office and, in a moment of panic, jumped from the third floor. Shockingly, his father, Pritam Katara, was sitting just metres away in the school waiting area, unaware of what had just happened. “I was invited to meet my son. When I reached the school, I found out he had fallen… He has been to nationals twice in skating. I got a call from the school, but then another call came asking me to come straight to the hospital,” Mr. Katara said.