Incident triggered by mobile phone video; authorities launch investigation
A Class 8 student and national-level skating player narrowly survived a suicide attempt on Friday after jumping from the third floor of his private school in Dongre Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. The 13-year-old was rushed to a private hospital with critical injuries. Hospital sources later confirmed that his condition is now stable, according to NDTV.
The episode reportedly began after the student brought his mobile phone to school on Thursday and recorded a classroom video, which he later uploaded to social media. When the school administration discovered the video, they called the boy’s parents on Friday to discuss the alleged violation of school rules.
CCTV footage shows the boy entering the Principal’s office, where he spent nearly four minutes repeatedly apologising — saying “sorry” 52 times — out of fear and desperation. Sources say the principal allegedly warned him that his “career could end,” threatened suspension, and said his medals could be taken away.
Distressed, the boy ran out of the office and, in a moment of panic, jumped from the third floor. Shockingly, his father, Pritam Katara, was sitting just metres away in the school waiting area, unaware of what had just happened. “I was invited to meet my son. When I reached the school, I found out he had fallen… He has been to nationals twice in skating. I got a call from the school, but then another call came asking me to come straight to the hospital,” Mr. Katara said.
SDM Archie Harit confirmed the child had brought a phone to school, a violation of rules, but emphasised the situation escalated unexpectedly. “The child is in Class 8. He ran and jumped. His condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted. Mobile phones are not allowed in school — even teachers’ phones are confiscated. He is a skater with a very good national-level position,” he said.
The school stated that they had intended to speak with the boy’s father before taking any disciplinary action. The rapid turn of events, however, raises serious concerns about how the incident was handled and the pressures faced by young students in competitive environments.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox