GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Class 8 national-level skater jumps from school roof, survives

Incident triggered by mobile phone video; authorities launch investigation

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
13-year-old national-level athlete feared losing medals after school dispute. [Illustrative image]
13-year-old national-level athlete feared losing medals after school dispute. [Illustrative image]
Pixabay

A Class 8 student and national-level skating player narrowly survived a suicide attempt on Friday after jumping from the third floor of his private school in Dongre Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. The 13-year-old was rushed to a private hospital with critical injuries. Hospital sources later confirmed that his condition is now stable, according to NDTV.

Incident triggered by school video dispute

The episode reportedly began after the student brought his mobile phone to school on Thursday and recorded a classroom video, which he later uploaded to social media. When the school administration discovered the video, they called the boy’s parents on Friday to discuss the alleged violation of school rules.

CCTV footage shows the boy entering the Principal’s office, where he spent nearly four minutes repeatedly apologising — saying “sorry” 52 times — out of fear and desperation. Sources say the principal allegedly warned him that his “career could end,” threatened suspension, and said his medals could be taken away.

Desperate moment leads to fall

Distressed, the boy ran out of the office and, in a moment of panic, jumped from the third floor. Shockingly, his father, Pritam Katara, was sitting just metres away in the school waiting area, unaware of what had just happened. “I was invited to meet my son. When I reached the school, I found out he had fallen… He has been to nationals twice in skating. I got a call from the school, but then another call came asking me to come straight to the hospital,” Mr. Katara said.

Authorities and school respond

SDM Archie Harit confirmed the child had brought a phone to school, a violation of rules, but emphasised the situation escalated unexpectedly. “The child is in Class 8. He ran and jumped. His condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted. Mobile phones are not allowed in school — even teachers’ phones are confiscated. He is a skater with a very good national-level position,” he said.

The school stated that they had intended to speak with the boy’s father before taking any disciplinary action. The rapid turn of events, however, raises serious concerns about how the incident was handled and the pressures faced by young students in competitive environments.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Schools stressed the importance of parents and students adhering to guidelines.

Only original sick notes accepted for school absences

2m read
UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

3m read
KHDA releases 2024–25 Dubai school ratings for four newly opened schools, highlighting performance, curriculum, teaching, and student well-being.

Only 4 Dubai schools get KHDA ratings this year

4m read
She and four other students were reportedly forced to complete 100 sit-ups each for being late to school.

Class 6 student dies following 100 sit-ups punishment

2m read