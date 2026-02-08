Police say the trainer was distressed after learning of his girlfriend’s engagement
Dubai: A 26-year-old bodybuilder and gym trainer died allegedly by suicide at his home in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi Layout after learning that his girlfriend’s marriage had been fixed with another man, Indian media reports said.
The deceased, identified as Kiran, had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly three years. According to a report by The Times of India, the woman informed him on Saturday that her engagement had been finalised and showed him her wedding invitation card and saree.
Family members said Kiran appeared deeply distressed after the meeting and returned home in an upset state. He locked himself inside his room and did not come out for a long time, raising concern among relatives.
When repeated calls went unanswered, the family broke open the door and found him dead. Police were alerted, and the body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.
Investigators said Kiran left behind a suicide note in which he named his girlfriend and her mother, holding them responsible for his decision. Police have recovered the note and are examining its contents as part of the probe.
A senior police officer said a case has been registered and investigations are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident and to determine whether there were other factors that contributed to his emotional distress.
