B'spoke Therapeutics unveils AI-driven drug discovery to combat metabolic diseases

Dubai: As metabolic diseases accelerate across global populations with diabetes affecting over 20% of Middle Eastern adults and cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of premature mortality, B'spoke Therapeutics has launched a paradigm-shifting approach that transforms prevention from theory into measurable biological intervention.
Unlike conventional supplements built on generic formulations and marketing claims, B'spoke deploys eGenome.ai’s proprietary Drug Discovery Engine, an artificial intelligence platform that analyses genetic variants, metabolic pathways, and population-specific biomarkers to engineer therapeutically precise formulations.
“The supplement industry has not fully delivered because it treats prevention like a vitamin lottery,” said Sid Das, Founder of B'spoke Therapeutics. “We have reversed the equation. Our Drug Discovery Engine identifies the molecular mechanisms driving disease progression in specific populations, then engineers formulations that intervene at the cellular level before symptoms emerge.”
The company’s Middle East entry was marked in the UAE through a high-level scientific event and CME forum, bringing together physicians, nutritionists, researchers, and healthcare leaders for dialogue on precision nutrition, preventive healthcare, and artificial intelligence in medicine. The event was honoured by the presence of Shaikha Khawla AlQassimi and Shaikh Khaled Saqer AlQassimi, reflecting the global relevance of B’spoke’s science-led approach.
During the CME, experts examined how predictive models, biomarker science, and AI-driven clinical nutrition can shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, a transition increasingly urgent in regions facing high metabolic disease burden.
B'spoke's Anti-Spike supplement leverages predictive medicine to intervene before conventional diagnostics detect dysfunction. Analysis of a healthy biobank database with over half a million data points reveal fasting insulin and glucose follow normal distribution curves, but ‘normal range’ masks critical variations.
Most patients hear ‘everything's fine’ while silently progressing through insulin resistance phases. The Drug Discovery Engine maps individuals to precise curve positions, identifying subclinical metabolic drift years before diabetes diagnosis. Based on this predictive assessment, Anti-Spike's berberine-chromium-ginseng matrix is personalised dosing and formulation adjusted to each patient's metabolic phase.
Someone in early insulin elevation receives intervention targeting hepatic glucose output and AMPK activation, while advanced cases get enhanced insulin sensitisation protocols. This isn't reactive treatment. It's precision reversal, moving patients from dysfunction toward optimal metabolic golden ranges before irreversible damage occurs.
Perhaps most groundbreaking is B’spoke’s functional food line such as the therapeutic cookies that transcend traditional supplementation entirely. These are not treats with added vitamins. They are prebiotic delivery vehicles engineered to simultaneously nourish beneficial gut microbiota while delivering precision-dosed active compounds. The result is improved gut health that cascades into cardiovascular protection and enhanced cognitive function through the gut-brain axis.
"Our cookies eliminate stomach dysbiosis as they actively cultivate it in the right direction," Sid explained. "We are leveraging the microbiome-heart-brain connection. Beneficial gut bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids that reduce systemic inflammation, improve endothelial function, and modulate neurotransmitter synthesis. You are not just avoiding negative effects, you are generating therapeutic ones," he added.
Clinical evidence supports this integrated approach that prebiotics improve HDL cholesterol, reduce inflammatory markers, and enhance BDNF production, a neurotropic factor essential for memory and learning. Combined with precision-dosed omega-3s, curcumin, and bioavailable nutrients, B'spoke’s functional foods represent the convergence of nutrition science, pharmacology, and AI-driven personalisation.
B'spoke formulations are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities and tailored for Middle Eastern and South Asian genetic profiles such as populations with elevated susceptibility to metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and early-onset cardiovascular events.
“The future of healthcare is predictive, preventive, and precision,” said Sid. “When science and technology come together, we can stop disease at its origin rather than manage it at its end.”
With its Middle East launch, B'spoke Therapeutics is positioning itself as a partner to healthcare systems seeking measurable preventive interventions that reduce disease burden.
