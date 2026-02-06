Tell Me Why AI-driven health interventions are a game changer

Sid Das, deep-tech entrepreneur and founder of B’spoke Therapeutics and egenome.ai, argues that medicine, as it exists now, is largely trial and error, more practice than science. AI is changing that, he says in the latest episode of Tell Me Why.

By analysing vast datasets of blood biomarkers and biological signals, healthcare can move towards a deterministic model, one that predicts disease risk with clarity and designs interventions with intent. Das explains how his AI engines are trained on hundreds of thousands of individuals and thousands of parameters per person.

This shift has major implications for prevention. Instead of relying on family history or generic risk factors, AI-driven analysis can identify vulnerabilities — from cardiovascular disease to metabolic disorders — years in advance, and prescribe personalised diet, supplement and lifestyle protocols to reverse them.

The conversation also tackles supplements and everyday wellness products, an area Das believes has long lacked scientific rigour. He argues they should be designed with the same biological precision as pharmaceutical drugs. Many products, he says, fail because they address symptoms rather than metabolic causes, or lack therapeutic dosing.

Using functional foods as an example, Das describes how AI-led design can eliminate sugar spikes, support gut health and improve long-term metabolic resilience without sacrificing taste or convenience.

“AI is the language of healthcare,” he says, and when applied with biology-first thinking, it has the potential to transform how individuals manage health, one personalised solution at a time.