The digital game: How technology is reshaping sport in the Gulf

AI analytics, smart stadiums and esports are transforming athletes, officials and fans
As the Gulf region cements its position as a global sporting destination, a quieter revolution is unfolding beneath the roar of the crowds. From the football pitches of Saudi Arabia’s Pro League to the cricket stadiums of the UAE, technology is fundamentally transforming how athletes train, how games are officiated, and how millions of fans engage with the sports they love.
The timing couldn’t be more significant for the Middle East. With major sporting events flooding the region’s calendar (from Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi and Jeddah to the Fifa World Cup 2022’s legacy continuing to influence Qatar’s sporting infrastructure) the GCC has become a testing ground for some of the world’s most advanced sports technologies.
Consider the evolution of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which has become standard in regional football leagues. While controversial at its inception, VAR represents just the tip of the technological iceberg. Today’s stadiums across the Gulf are equipped with advanced tracking systems that capture every movement on the field. These systems, using arrays of cameras and artificial intelligence, can measure a player’s sprint speed, distance covered, and even the spin rate on a football (data that was inconceivable just a decade ago).
The Saudi Pro League’s recent expansion has brought with it significant investment in such technologies. Clubs now employ performance analysts who work with data visualisation platforms that would look at home in a mission control centre. These systems help coaches make split-second decisions about substitutions, tactical adjustments, and player conditioning. It’s a far cry from the days when a manager’s intuition was the primary tool for in-game decisions.
Wearable technology has become equally transformative. Athletes across the region now train with devices that monitor heart rate variability, sleep patterns, hydration levels, and muscle fatigue. In Dubai, several professional teams have adopted GPS-enabled vests that track training loads with precision, helping prevent the overtraining injuries that once derailed promising careers. The data flows into sophisticated algorithms that can predict injury risk days or even weeks in advance, allowing medical staff to intervene proactively.
The fan experience has undergone its own technological metamorphosis. Stadiums in Qatar and the UAE have pioneered 5G connectivity that enables spectators to access multiple camera angles on their devices, view real-time statistics, and even order refreshments from their seats. Some venues have experimented with augmented reality features that overlay player statistics and tactical formations onto the live action through smartphone apps.
Perhaps most intriguingly, the region is embracing technologies that extend beyond the physical realm. The rise of esports (competitive video gaming) has found particularly fertile ground in the Gulf, where a young, tech-savvy population has driven explosive growth. Major esports tournaments now fill arenas in Riyadh and Dubai, with prize pools rivalling traditional sports. This convergence of gaming technology and athletic competition represents a new frontier that the region is actively shaping.
Artificial intelligence is making inroads in talent identification and development. Academies in the Emirates are using AI-powered scouting platforms that analyse footage from youth matches across continents, identifying promising players based on movement patterns, decision-making speed, and technical execution. It’s democratising talent discovery in ways that were previously impossible.
The investment in sports technology across the GCC reflects a broader strategic vision. As regional economies diversify and seek to establish themselves as innovation hubs, sports technology serves as both a showcase and a catalyst. The knowledge and infrastructure developed for sports applications often finds secondary uses in health care, education, and urban planning.
Yet challenges remain. The human element of sports (the unpredictability, the emotional drama, the moments of individual brilliance) must be preserved even as technology enhances precision and fairness. Finding this balance is an ongoing conversation in boardrooms and on social media across the region.
As the Middle East continues its ascent in the global sporting landscape, technology will be both enabler and differentiator. The stadiums rising across the Gulf are not merely venues for competition; they are laboratories where the future of sports is being actively written. For a region that has embraced rapid transformation across so many sectors, the technological revolution in sports feels like a natural evolution, one that promises to keep the Middle East at the forefront of how the world plays, watches, and experiences athletic competition.
■ Chris Redmond is a global tech executive who is now an entrepreneur in the media tech space.