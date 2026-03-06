The digital game: How technology is reshaping sport in the Gulf

As the Middle East continues its ascent in the global sporting landscape, technology will be both enabler and differentiator. The stadiums rising across the Gulf are not merely venues for competition; they are laboratories where the future of sports is being actively written. For a region that has embraced rapid transformation across so many sectors, the technological revolution in sports feels like a natural evolution, one that promises to keep the Middle East at the forefront of how the world plays, watches, and experiences athletic competition.