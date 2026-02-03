From innovation to digital sovereignty: How UAE is shaping the global technology order

This role is inseparable from the national ecosystem the UAE has built over the past two decades. The country benefits from a highly flexible regulatory environment that enables what is often described as “regulatory experimentation” in emerging technologies. This is clearly reflected in the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to move toward becoming the world’s first government fully powered by artificial intelligence. Supporting this ambition is an integrated network of innovation incubators and research institutions, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Masdar City. Together, these institutions enable the translation of theoretical research into practical, real-world applications governed by principles of “living governance,” responsibility, sustainability, and trust.