From innovation to digital sovereignty: How UAE is shaping the global technology order

Advanced research and strategic partnerships underpin a long-term vision
At a moment when rapid technological acceleration coincides with rising digital risks and a profound reshaping of global economic power, the United Arab Emirates stands out as a forward-looking state that recognised early on that technology is no longer merely a driver of growth. It has become a pillar of sovereignty, strategic decision-making, and long-term stability. From this perspective, the UAE’s initiatives in advanced technology – from establishing world-class research centres to addressing the risks of artificial intelligence and engaging strategically in the global digital economy – form part of a coherent national vision aimed at securing a sustainable position in the knowledge economy.
Within this context, the announcement of the launch of the “UAE Advanced Technology Centre,” in cooperation with the Technology Innovation Institute and the World Economic Forum, on the sidelines of the annual Davos meeting, marked a significant milestone. The initiative signals a clear shift in the UAE’s role, from a consumer of advanced technologies to an active partner in shaping their global rules and governance frameworks. More than a new institutional addition, the centre reflects international recognition of the UAE as a fertile environment for research and development, capable of bridging scientific innovation with global policymaking related to Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.
What distinguishes this centre is its combined geopolitical and knowledge-driven dimension. It seeks to develop policy and governance frameworks for critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, robotics, and space-based payment systems. More importantly, it approaches technology as a domain of international consensus rather than monopoly, at a time when global competition increasingly revolves around imposing unilateral standards that serve the interests of specific powers. In this space, the UAE presents an alternative model, one that brings together diverse perspectives, from advanced economies to countries of the Global South, with the aim of maximising shared benefits and narrowing the global technology gap.
This role is inseparable from the national ecosystem the UAE has built over the past two decades. The country benefits from a highly flexible regulatory environment that enables what is often described as “regulatory experimentation” in emerging technologies. This is clearly reflected in the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to move toward becoming the world’s first government fully powered by artificial intelligence. Supporting this ambition is an integrated network of innovation incubators and research institutions, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Masdar City. Together, these institutions enable the translation of theoretical research into practical, real-world applications governed by principles of “living governance,” responsibility, sustainability, and trust.
However, technological leadership cannot be sustained without a clear understanding of its risks. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has generated profound challenges, chief among them deepfake technologies. These technologies now pose a direct threat to individuals, institutions, and states alike. No longer limited to digital mischief or media manipulation, deepfakes have become tools for financial fraud, reputational damage, identity theft, public opinion manipulation, and even economic and political destabilisation.
The danger of deepfakes lies in their high level of realism, which makes detection increasingly difficult, especially for individuals who lack advanced technical tools. At the institutional level, a fabricated audio or video clip can trigger catastrophic decisions, from fraudulent financial transfers to false executive instructions. At the national level, deepfakes represent a form of “soft digital warfare,” deployed to undermine trust in official institutions, media, and public discourse.
Against this backdrop, the need for a comprehensive response strategy becomes critical. Such a strategy must combine societal cyber awareness, advanced early-detection technologies, clear regulatory frameworks, and the imposition of ethical and legal responsibilities on technology developers and digital platforms. This approach reflects a core principle in the UAE’s vision: innovation cannot be separated from digital security or the protection of the public information space.
Complementing this vision is the UAE’s engagement in “Pax Silica,” which demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the global technology economy. Power is no longer measured solely by final products, but by control over critical supply chains, from semiconductors and rare minerals to energy and advanced computing infrastructure. Participation in such frameworks does not imply strategic dependency, but rather calculated entry into the heart of rule-making, while preserving independent decision-making and diversified partnerships.
The UAE possesses the structural advantages required to play a pivotal role in these arrangements. These include reliable energy capable of powering large-scale data centres, world-class logistics and port infrastructure, and significant financial capacity through sovereign wealth funds. Through this approach, the UAE consolidates a model of strategic independence based on initiative rather than reaction, and on long-term investment rather than short-term calculations.
Ultimately, these intersecting trajectories reveal that the UAE does not treat technology as a sectoral policy issue, but as an integrated sovereign project. From establishing global centres for shaping future technology policies, to safeguarding society against deepfake risks, to securing a meaningful position within the architecture of the global digital economy, the UAE offers a model of a state that sets standards rather than waits for them, and that transforms knowledge into both soft and hard power. In a world increasingly governed by technology, this approach ensures sustainable growth, resilience, and long-term prosperity.
Dr Najwa AlSaeed is an Assistant Professor at City University Ajman
