Why stability remains the UAE’s most enduring foreign policy principle

Humanitarian action has remained a parallel pillar of this strategy, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to alleviating suffering irrespective of geography. According to the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UAE was ranked as the third-largest global donor in 2025, contributing approximately $1.46 billion in humanitarian assistance, representing over seven per cent of all tracked aid. A significant share of this assistance has supported populations affected by conflict, including Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. Since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza in 2023, the UAE has provided a significant share of international aid, delivering tens of thousands of tonnes of supplies via land, sea, and air routes, evacuating patients for medical care, and operating field and floating hospitals. Beyond these crises, UAE agencies deliver essential support, including food, shelter, clean water, and healthcare, to over 100 countries, often in partnership with United Nations agencies and other international organisations, demonstrating a sustained commitment to protecting civilian populations and enabling recovery.