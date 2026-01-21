From trade to tech: Diplomat Business Club showcases UAE’s global business edge

Diplomats and business leaders gather in Dubai to explore opportunities in trade
Dubai: The Diplomat Business Club’s recent Business Conference shone a spotlight on the UAE’s growing role as a hub for global business, trade, and investment.
The event underscored the vital contribution of the private sector and expatriate business community in shaping the country’s economic success story.
Bringing together international business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from Europe, the United States, Türkiye, Africa, Central Asia, China, and South Asia, the conference provided a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and explore the UAE’s investor-friendly environment shaped by innovation, regulatory reforms, and competitive policies.
Former Ambassador of Pakistan and UAE-based businessman Javed Malik who is also head of the Diplomat Business Club, talked about the role of the forum in connecting people and creating business opportunities. “Our events provide credible insights into the UAE’s evolving economy, enabling businesses to align with emerging trends in innovation, the digital economy, and technology-driven sectors,” he said.
He added that the club, originally established in London, has hosted successful international conferences for over a decade and now connects business leaders from more than 35 countries.
The keynote address by Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the UAE’s transition toward a knowledge-driven economic model. He outlined the country’s focus on innovation, technology, and sustainable development, noting priority sectors including FinTech, creative industries, health technology, educational technology, AgriTech, space, renewable energy, and the circular economy. He also stressed the UAE’s commitment to openness, partnerships, and rule-of-law, which underpin its global reputation as a secure and attractive investment destination.
The forum featured an interactive session with Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, who praised Dubai’s ongoing attractiveness for investors. He highlighted the city’s real estate sector as one of the most economically viable global investment opportunities, and noted the broader ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and international business.
In addition to high-profile speakers, the conference recognized contributions of diplomats and business leaders. Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor of Gulf News, was also honored for his work in journalism in the UAE for the last 28 years.
The event also welcomed diplomats and business council representatives from Norway, Belgium, Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, while awards were presented to business leaders and community notables from Belgium, France, Russia, China, Norway, Türkiye, Spain, India, and Pakistan.
The Diplomat Business Club, Malik added, continues to position itself as a premier network for global business leaders, hosting forums that combine thought leadership, networking, and knowledge-sharing to strengthen the UAE’s reputation as a world-class destination for investment, trade, and innovation.
