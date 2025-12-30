UAE puts wisdom before reaction, prioritises stability: Gargash

UAE continues to prioritise stability and reasoned leadership, Gargash says
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, underscored the UAE’s longstanding approach of placing wisdom above reaction and prioritising stability over the noise of escalation.
In a post on his official X account, Dr Gargash said: “The UAE’s position once again reflects a commitment to calm judgement, responsible leadership and a clear preference for safeguarding regional stability at a time of heightened tensions.”
He added that the country continues to champion reasoned decision-making over emotional responses, stressing the importance of preserving security and balance in the region.
Dr. Gargash concluded by praying for the continued safety and stability in the UAE, protecting the wider region from discord, and the enduring presence of security, sound judgement and wise leadership
