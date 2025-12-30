UAE reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia, rejects misuse of name in current events in Yemen

The UAE further underscores that since the beginning of the events in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah, its position has been to work towards containing the situation, supporting de-escalation efforts, and pushing for understandings that contribute to preserving security and stability and protecting civilians, in coordination with its brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE affirms its constant commitment to the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full respect for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national security, and its rejection of any actions that may threaten the security of the Kingdom or the region. The UAE stresses that the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries constitute a fundamental pillar for regional stability, and that it has always been keen to maintain full coordination with its brothers in the Kingdom.

The ministry confirms that the shipment in question did not contain any weapons, and that the vehicles unloaded were not designated for any Yemeni party, but were shipped for use by UAE forces operating in Yemen. It stresses that the circulating allegations do not reflect the true nature or purpose of the shipment, and notes that there had been high-level coordination regarding these vehicles between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an agreement that the vehicles would not leave the port. The UAE was therefore surprised by their being targeted at Mukalla Port.

The ministry points out that these developments raise legitimate questions regarding the manner in which they are being handled and their implications, at a stage that requires the highest levels of coordination, restraint, and wisdom, taking into account the existing security challenges and the threats posed by terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda, the Houthis, and the Muslim Brotherhood, within the framework of international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and to enhance prospects for de-escalation and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stresses that the UAE presence in Yemen came at the invitation of the legitimate Yemeni government and within the framework of the Arab Coalition led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of supporting the restoration of legitimacy and combating terrorism, while fully respecting the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen. It notes that the UAE has made great sacrifices since the launch of the coalition operations and has stood by the brotherly Yemeni people at all stages.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.