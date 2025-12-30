GOLD/FOREX
UAE reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia, rejects misuse of name in current events in Yemen

Fraternal, historical relations between the two states a key pillar for regional stability

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
The UAE has expressed its deep regret regarding the statement issued by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the serious inaccuracies it contained concerning the UAE’s role in the ongoing events in the Republic of Yemen.

The UAE categorically rejects any attempt to involve its name in the tensions among Yemeni parties, and strongly denounces the allegations that it has exerted pressure on, or directed, any Yemeni party to carry out military operations that would undermine the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders.

The UAE affirms its constant commitment to the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full respect for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national security, and its rejection of any actions that may threaten the security of the Kingdom or the region. The UAE stresses that the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries constitute a fundamental pillar for regional stability, and that it has always been keen to maintain full coordination with its brothers in the Kingdom.

The UAE further underscores that since the beginning of the events in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah, its position has been to work towards containing the situation, supporting de-escalation efforts, and pushing for understandings that contribute to preserving security and stability and protecting civilians, in coordination with its brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With regard to the statement issued by the military spokesperson of the Coalition Forces concerning the military operation at Mukalla Port, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms its absolute rejection of claims that it is fueling the Yemeni conflict, noting that the said statement was issued without consultation with the coalition member states.

The ministry confirms that the shipment in question did not contain any weapons, and that the vehicles unloaded were not designated for any Yemeni party, but were shipped for use by UAE forces operating in Yemen. It stresses that the circulating allegations do not reflect the true nature or purpose of the shipment, and notes that there had been high-level coordination regarding these vehicles between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an agreement that the vehicles would not leave the port. The UAE was therefore surprised by their being targeted at Mukalla Port.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stresses that the UAE presence in Yemen came at the invitation of the legitimate Yemeni government and within the framework of the Arab Coalition led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of supporting the restoration of legitimacy and combating terrorism, while fully respecting the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen. It notes that the UAE has made great sacrifices since the launch of the coalition operations and has stood by the brotherly Yemeni people at all stages.

The ministry points out that these developments raise legitimate questions regarding the manner in which they are being handled and their implications, at a stage that requires the highest levels of coordination, restraint, and wisdom, taking into account the existing security challenges and the threats posed by terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda, the Houthis, and the Muslim Brotherhood, within the framework of international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and to enhance prospects for de-escalation and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concludes by affirming that the handling of recent developments must be conducted responsibly and in a manner that prevents escalation, based on verified facts and existing coordination among the parties concerned, in order to preserve security and stability, safeguard common interests, and support the political track toward ending the crisis in Yemen.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
