Sixteen killed in fiery bus and truck crash in southern Yemen

Passenger minibus destroyed after head-on collision east of Abyan; only 1 survivor rescued

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Sixteen people were killed on Tuesday after a heavy truck collided head-on with a passenger minibus on a road linking Al Mahfad district and the Lahmar area, east of Abyan governorate in southern Yemen, local medical reported.

Eyewitnesses said the minibus burst into flames moments after the impact, leading to its complete destruction. Among the dead were a woman and her child.

Medical officials at Lawdar Hospital, where the bodies were taken, said 11 of the victims were severely burned, with some remains so badly charred that identification proved difficult. Authorities managed to rescue only one survivor from the vehicle.

Emergency teams said the fire spread rapidly, reportedly fuelled by a leak from the lorry following the collision. Civil defence units were dispatched to the scene but faced challenges in containing the blaze due to its intensity and the wide area affected.

Rescue efforts focused on searching for potential survivors and securing the road to prevent further accidents.

The crash is among the deadliest road incidents recorded in Abyan governorate this year, prompting renewed public concern over road safety, particularly on remote routes used by heavy vehicles and passenger buses.

Local authorities have called for a review of safety measures and stricter enforcement of regulations governing heavy transport vehicles to help prevent similar tragedies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

