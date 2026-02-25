Passenger minibus destroyed after head-on collision east of Abyan; only 1 survivor rescued
Dubai: Sixteen people were killed on Tuesday after a heavy truck collided head-on with a passenger minibus on a road linking Al Mahfad district and the Lahmar area, east of Abyan governorate in southern Yemen, local medical reported.
Eyewitnesses said the minibus burst into flames moments after the impact, leading to its complete destruction. Among the dead were a woman and her child.
Medical officials at Lawdar Hospital, where the bodies were taken, said 11 of the victims were severely burned, with some remains so badly charred that identification proved difficult. Authorities managed to rescue only one survivor from the vehicle.
Emergency teams said the fire spread rapidly, reportedly fuelled by a leak from the lorry following the collision. Civil defence units were dispatched to the scene but faced challenges in containing the blaze due to its intensity and the wide area affected.
Rescue efforts focused on searching for potential survivors and securing the road to prevent further accidents.
The crash is among the deadliest road incidents recorded in Abyan governorate this year, prompting renewed public concern over road safety, particularly on remote routes used by heavy vehicles and passenger buses.
Local authorities have called for a review of safety measures and stricter enforcement of regulations governing heavy transport vehicles to help prevent similar tragedies.