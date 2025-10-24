GOLD/FOREX
GULF
Saudi Arabia: Six members of Sudanese family killed in fiery car crash in Al Qassim

A young girl, the lone survivor, was airlifted to a hospital in Buraidah with injuries

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Six members of a Sudanese family were killed early Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, in Saudi Arabia, after their vehicle collided with another car and caught fire on Dhalia Rashid Road near the Al Nabhaniyah Center in Al Qassim Province.

According to media reports, the family’s car collided with a Saudi vehicle, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed the car and left all six family members dead at the scene. 

The only survivor, a young girl identified as Al Anoud Abdullah Al Turaifi, was airlifted to the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Buraidah with injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the victims were transferred from Al Nabhaniyah Hospital to the morgue at Al Bada’i Hospital in accordance with official procedures.

The deceased were identified as: Abdullah Al Turaifi Abdullah Hamed (father), Saud Abdullah Al Turaifi (son), Waad Abdullah Al Turaifi (daughter), Muna Al Turaifi Abdullah Hamed (the father’s sister), Marwa Adel Mohammed Al Sawi (wife), and Hamd Al Neel Ibrahim Hamd Al Neel Abdullah (the father’s nephew).

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

