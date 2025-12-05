UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd

President and Vice Presidents join in expressing their sorrow to Saudi leadership
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, following the death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also conveyed their condolences to King Salman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox