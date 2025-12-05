GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd

President and Vice Presidents join in expressing their sorrow to Saudi leadership

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, following the death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also conveyed their condolences to King Salman.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at the joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise Rabdan–Shuwaiman 2025, held in Bahrain.

UAE, Bahrain leaders attend joint military exercise

2m read
'Design the Unspoken': Inside Tanween’s eighth edition

'Design the Unspoken': Inside Tanween’s eighth edition

4m read
Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed, and Sheikh Mansour send condolences.

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King

1m read
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al Fawzan was appointed the Kingdom’s fourth Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces new Grand Mufti

2m read